Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet opened at $81.43 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Insulet has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -177.02 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,122. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

