Insulet (PODD) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insulet earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.9516539305095 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PODD opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -177.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $101,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $780,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,122. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

