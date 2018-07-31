Insulet Co. (PODD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

In other Insulet news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,783,122. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet opened at $81.43 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -177.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

