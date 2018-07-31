Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.
Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($5.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.
Inspire Medical Systems traded up $2.11, reaching $44.84, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,882. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $47.26.
In related news, insider Steven Jandrich acquired 2,050 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amzak Health Investors, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 195,550 shares of company stock worth $3,128,800.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
