Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.75, for a total value of $351,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Netflix traded up $2.49, reaching $337.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.19.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
