Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.75, for a total value of $351,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix traded up $2.49, reaching $337.45, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $209,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.19.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.