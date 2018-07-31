Insider Selling: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $54,786.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CFFI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.87. C&F Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.