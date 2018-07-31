Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Director Sells 5,234 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $84,215.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust opened at $16.08 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 146,768 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

