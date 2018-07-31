Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Director Sells 5,234 Shares of Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $84,215.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust opened at $16.08 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 146,768 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.