Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells 8,458 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $28,334.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 20,397 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $76,692.72.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,800 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $60,416.00.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,269. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

