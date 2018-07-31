Insider Buying: Luceco PLC (LUCE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) insider Tim Surridge purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,993.04).
Luceco opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Luceco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 267.50 ($3.51).
Luceco (LON:LUCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Luceco had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 8.63%.
Luceco Company Profile
Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.
