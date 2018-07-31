Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals opened at $4.06 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

