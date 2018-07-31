Innophos (IPHS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innophos earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.0648773997443 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IPHS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,583. Innophos has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $939.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

