Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Innophos has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Innophos has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innophos to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos traded up $0.05, hitting $45.18, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 236,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.22. Innophos has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.40 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.