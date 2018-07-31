Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.23 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.72.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.