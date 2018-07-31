Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand opened at $97.22 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $259,109.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,936. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

