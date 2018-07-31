Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Industrias Bachoco earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5242839821647 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IBA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.4365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.43. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

