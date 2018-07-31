Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.10 ($34.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.24 ($34.40).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €1.88 ($2.21) on Tuesday, hitting €24.05 ($28.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.