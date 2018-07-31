Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas opened at GBX 29.80 ($0.39) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Independent Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.89 ($0.37).

In related news, insider Mark Hughes acquired 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £39,160 ($51,451.85).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

