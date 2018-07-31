Imperial Capital Weighs in on Brink’s’ FY2018 Earnings (BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a report issued on Friday, July 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,448,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $101,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock worth $2,641,009. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brink’s by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 2,441.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brink’s by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,004,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,670,000 after purchasing an additional 227,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

