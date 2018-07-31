Imax Corp (IMAX) Insider Sells $217,600.00 in Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) insider Mark Welton sold 10,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 609,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Imax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush set a $32.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Imax from $37.75 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Imax by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,830,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,406,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Imax by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 510,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Imax by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

