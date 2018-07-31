ICOS (ICOS) Trading Down 38.2% Over Last Week

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, ICOS has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICOS has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,481.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00063394 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003497 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00388753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00176963 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 532,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,230 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

