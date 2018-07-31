Icon Plc (ICLR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2018 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

Icon opened at $137.69 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Icon has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $146.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

