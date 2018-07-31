Icon Plc (ICLR) Receives $138.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,461,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,082,000 after buying an additional 180,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 46.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,626,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,147,000 after buying an additional 514,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,685,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,856,000 after buying an additional 161,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon traded up $1.47, reaching $139.16, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 233,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. Icon has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $146.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

