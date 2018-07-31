Ichor (ICHR) Shares Down 3.5%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $20.95. 20,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 810,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 5.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Ichor had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $258.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,286,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 768,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 502,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.