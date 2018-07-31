Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to be posting its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.
Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 22.74%.
IEP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,710. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.
