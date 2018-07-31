Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to be posting its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 22.74%.

Get Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock alerts:

IEP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,710. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.