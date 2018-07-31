Hydrogen Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and Token Store. In the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00393027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00174423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00030026 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.