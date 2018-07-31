Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.68.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ESRX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. 94,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

