Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Generac accounts for 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,929,000 after purchasing an additional 290,175 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its position in Generac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 1,026,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 645,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,362,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,662 shares of company stock worth $2,790,333. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,859. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

