Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth $219,000.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,363.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 12,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,159. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

