Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Issues Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $197.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY18 guidance to $2.00 -2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,692. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $977.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.