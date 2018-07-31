Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII opened at $227.99 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

