Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 69,978 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 28,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $431,675.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,808 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

