Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) EVP Richard Remiker Sells 5,254 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HBAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 7,667,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 543,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

