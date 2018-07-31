HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $124.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

HubSpot stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.97. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $143.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Herendeen sold 408 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $54,406.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $3,621,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,636,398 shares in the company, valued at $204,337,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,809 shares of company stock worth $14,665,139. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

