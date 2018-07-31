Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,620.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 118,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

