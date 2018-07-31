Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,684,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,808,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,152,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,430,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,503,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $160,711,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy traded up $0.95, reaching $81.22, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 97,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,995. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.