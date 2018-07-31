Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,000 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,944,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 118.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 186,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 877.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 164,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $392,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total transaction of $118,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $118,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,425,093. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy traded up $2.21, reaching $130.14, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 2,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $143.37.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.06 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

