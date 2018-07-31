Horan Capital Management Has $18.81 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Horan Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.7% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences opened at $76.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $379,865.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,836 shares of company stock worth $7,326,865. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

