HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.70

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $109.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 6.17%. equities research analysts forecast that HopFed Bancorp, Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from HopFed Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Billy C. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HopFed Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HopFed Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HopFed Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in HopFed Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

