Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $28.55 Million Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Korn/Ferry International comprises about 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Korn/Ferry International worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 221.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,221,430.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $206,209.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $2,923,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

