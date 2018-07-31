Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $3,737,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 116.8% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Randal T. Klein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,223.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 58.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.