Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 415,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 410,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 239.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 97.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2,869.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 104,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

Grand Canyon Education opened at $115.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.