HomeTown Bankshares (HMTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

HMTA stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HomeTown Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.33.

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

