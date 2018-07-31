Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 9,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot opened at $197.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.