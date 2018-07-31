Hill-Rom (HRC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $104.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. 7,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

