Highwoods Properties Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NYSE:HIW opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 58.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

