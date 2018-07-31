HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Visa (V)

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Visa by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,120 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $91,331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after acquiring an additional 719,390 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Vetr cut Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.97.

NYSE:V opened at $136.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $143.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

