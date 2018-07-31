HFF (HF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF (NYSE:HF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HFF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HFF in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get HFF alerts:

Shares of HFF opened at $43.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. HFF has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 37.50%. research analysts predict that HFF will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HFF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HFF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of HFF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for HFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.