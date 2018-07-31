Hertz Global (HTZ) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) debt rose 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.625% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.00 and were trading at $96.91 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 3,484,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.01. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, CFO Thomas C. Kennedy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 180,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 1,035.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 476,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

