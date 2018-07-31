Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $225,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,677.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,195.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heron Therapeutics opened at $35.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 222.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.