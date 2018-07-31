Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition has set its Q2 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 1,193.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition opened at $51.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $503,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 522,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,241,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 26,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $2,954,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,572,549 shares of company stock valued at $556,699,423 over the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

